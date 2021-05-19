GLEN CARBON — Nancy Jo Miller, 82, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born September 4, 1938 in South Bend, Indiana, a daughter of the late Forrest and Juanita (Bailey) Freemon. She married Leonard Ray Miller on February 12, 1967 at the Windsor Christian Church in Windsor and he passed away on July 14, 2017 after 50 years of marriage.

Nancy was a longtime faithful member of Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed her days of shopping, going out to eat, taking family vacations and cherished her granddogs. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Matthew Miller of Maryville, Rachel Miller of Collinsville and Amanda (Michael) Liedtke of Troy; a brother, David (Vicki) Freemon of Shelbyville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with Andy Turner officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Windsor Cemetery in Windsor, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy or the American Lung Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.