ROCHESTER — Nancy Joanne McNair, born on November 11, 1955, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on July 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband Jerry, who she joyfully married on November 22, 1986 and her three children: daughter Jenna McNair of St. Louis Missouri; sons: Jared and Darin Weirather and their families of Ohio; brothers: Tom and Perry Harrison of Warsaw, Illinois and their families; along with several nieces nephews and grandchildren. Nancy was preceded by her parents Wilber and Alice Harrison; and her brothers: Harley and Steve Harrison.

Nancy led a fulfilling and joyful life with her family, children, and grandchildren. She started her singing career with her father Wilber and brother Tom at a very early age, moving on to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and record her albums in Nashville Tennessee. She quickly gained success as she was awarded Song of the Year in 1983 and Record of the year consecutively in 1983 and 1984 by the Ohio Country and Western Music Association. Nancy Jo Harrison was named on the charts of the Country Music Billboard Magazine for 'Pick Me Up and Dust Me Off'. As she rose to fame, she became a participant in West Virginia's Capital Music Hall Star Quest in 1984 and 1985. She found herself as a friend and beloved peer among familiar stars we know today such as Tom T. Hall, Rhonda Vincent, and Johnny Cash to name a few. Her open heart and unconditional love will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.