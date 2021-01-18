DECATUR — Nancy K. Griefer, 77, of Decatur, passed away on January 11, 2021 at her daughter's home in Decatur.
Nancy was born on October 12, 1943 in Decatur, the daughter of Samuel and Theola (Ramsey) McWilliams. Nancy married Willis Griefer on October 7, 1964 in Bloomington. Willis survives. Nancy is also survived by her daughters: Kimberly (Shane) Cole, Timia Griefer, and Shelley Crose all of Decatur; five grandchildren: Kinsee (husband Dave), Tony (wife Sara), Wade (wife Kristena), Lacey, Molly; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dixie McWilliams; two nieces: Amber and Cassie. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Todd and Thad; son-in-law, Mike Crose; one aunt, Dixie Dee; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Griefer.
Nancy loved to read, doing puzzles in the newspaper, and shopping.
In honor of Nancy's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
