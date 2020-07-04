× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Nancy L. Carman, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 26, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was born, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of James William and Lorena (Brandstetter) Greeves.

Nancy was a Jehovah's Witness.

Surviving are her son, Nathan Jones (Tina M.) of Decatur, IL; sister, Sue Tieloff of Edwardsville, IL and grandchildren, Jonathan R. Jones and Johannah Jones.

Private services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials: Charity of the donor's choice.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Nancy.

Condolences may be left to her family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Carman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.