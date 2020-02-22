Nancy L. Gregg
BETHANY -- Nancy L. Gregg, 71, of Bethany, passed away at 11:42 p.m. Thursday February 20, 2020 at Mason Point in Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Ted Hartley officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until service time. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested the American Cancer Society or the Salvation Army. View complete obituary and send online condolence to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Gregg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

