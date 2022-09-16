Nov. 3, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Nancy Lee Davis, 78, of Moweaqua, IL, passed away at 7:35 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon until service time. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made in Nancy's Honor to the Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nancy was born November 3, 1943, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Delmar M. and Wilmeta "Marie" (Schnobel) Srnka. She married Gerald E. "Jerry" Davis on April 25, 1964. Nancy had retired from Caterpillar having worked as an Administrative Assistant.

Surviving is her husband, Jerry of Moweaqua, IL; son, Delmar "Todd" Davis (Suzanne) of Decatur, IL; daughter: Tiffani Eisenhauer (Bradley) of Columbia, IL; sister: Delene Pulley (John) of Decatur, IL; granddaughter: Sage Davis (Terry Stein) of Decatur, IL; grandson: Aaron Eisenhauer of Columbia, IL; great-grandson: Sawyer Stein.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Leona.