DECATUR — Nancy Lou Dunn Flach was a fun-loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many. She left this world peacefully on Nov 21, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur IL.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Summit Ave. Baptist Church, 1715 N. Summit Ave., Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorials in Nancy's honor may be made to: Roger Flach Scholarship Fund, c/o State Bank of Cerro Gordo, PO Box 440, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818 or to Summit Ave. Baptist Church.

Nancy was born July 5, 1937 in Burnham Hospital, Champaign IL to Roy and Clara Dunn.

She was a graduate of Champaign Sr. High School in 1955, attended IL State University and Richland Community College. Nancy was a retiree of AT&T and Kelly Construction.

Nancy was involved with Summit Ave Baptist Church, Sunday School teaching, Telephone Pioneer Volunteer, Macon County Home Extension, Secretary of the Piatt Co. Jr. Fair, and very active with the purebred swine industry.

Nancy married Melvin Cordes in 1957 and had three children Chris, Jenn, and Pam.

In 1971, Nancy married Roger Flach. She became the bonus mom to five children: Lynne, Elaine, Lisa, Kevin, and Tammy. In 1972 they welcomed a daughter Elizabeth Anne; in 1974 they welcomed Roy Herman to the family.

Added excitement for Nancy was winning the husband calling contest at the 1999 Du Quoin State Fair.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mario Velasco, Dr. Timothy Miller, Dr. Clifford Robinson, ICU staff and nurses at Barnes Hospital St Louis, ICU and IMU Nurses at Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Hickory Point Christian Village Rehab.

Nancy is survived by eight children: Jennifer Martin (Terry), Pamela Cordes, Roy Flach (Beth), Lynne Durham, Elaine Fruhling (Mitchell), Lisa Hammac, Kevin Flach, Tammy Dawson (Doug); 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by husband, Roger Flach; son, Chris Cordes; daughter Elizabeth Anne Flach; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.