TOWER HILL — Nancy Lou Killam, 92, of Tower Hill, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Knobs Cemetery near Tower Hill, IL with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Knobs Baptist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gideon's International and mailed to the Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Nancy was born on June 4, 1928, in Tower Hill, IL, the daughter of Grover and Eva Hamilton Kelly. Nancy graduated from Tower Hill High School in the Class of 1946. She married Frederick Eugene Killam on September 11, 1948 and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. They lived on a centennial farm in Rural Township for many years and owned Fred Killam Insurance Agency in Assumption, IL. Nancy also worked for Sta-Rite Ginnie Lou in Shelbyville and for the Shelby County Circuit Clerk's Office. She was a member of Knobs Baptist Church in rural Tower Hill, IL, Tower Hill Alumni Association, and Shelby County Home Extension.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Creamer (Patrick) of Assumption, IL, and Linda Sue Frost (Mark) of Owaneco, IL; sister, Kathleen Dunn of Windsor, CA; sister-in-law, Dolores Kelly of Tower Hill, IL; five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred on February 13, 2020; brothers, Ward, Joseph, and Leverett Kelly; and sisters, Ruth Hess and Mary Mick.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
