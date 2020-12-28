DECATUR - Nancy Lynne Cox passed away December 25, 2020 in Decatur, Illinois with her family by her side.

Nancy was born May 1, 1945 in Los Angeles, California to Marshall and Marcella Annis. They later moved to Atascadero, California where Nancy grew up, graduating from Atascadero Senior High School in 1963.

She attended junior college and while working at an air force base, met Glen Cox. They fell in love and eloped to Las Vegas in 1964.

Nancy became an Army wife and followed her husband around the country.

No service is planned at this time.

Nancy was an avid animal lover, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to your local animal shelter or animal rescue.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the complete obituary, share condolences and memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.