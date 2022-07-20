August 4, 1959 - July 18, 2022
SHERMAN — Nancy S. Doerfler, 62 of Sherman, died at 6:05 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home. She was born August 4, 1959, in Decatur, to Donald and Vivian "Jane" McMillan Goss. She married Steven Doerfler on September 19, 2019 and he survives.
Also surviving are her father, Donald Goss of Mt. Zion; two step-children; Benjamin Doerfler of Rochester and Jamie (Greg) Rolando of Ballwin, MO; two brothers; Michael (Marla) Goss of Argenta, IL, and Phillip (Laura) Goss of Iowa City, IA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Nancy was a resident of Sherman since 2017, had retired as a floor supervisor for Checkers and Rally's restaurants.
Nancy's family and friends were very important to her, and she will be dearly missed.
