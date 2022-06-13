Aug. 11, 1952 - May 24, 2022

DECATUR — Nancy Sue Napier, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:05 p.m. in The Loft Rehabilitation of Decatur.

She was born on August 11, 1952 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Harry Junior Siron and Helen Jane (Maddox) Siron.

Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church, Decatur, IL, worked as a Field Auditor for the State of Illinois Board of Education for 40 years, liked to read, cross stitch, do hand crafts and sew.

She is survived by her daughter Tammy Sue Luther and husband Lance of Decatur, IL; niece Joan Nickey of Oakley, IL; and nephew Patrick Nickey and wife Courtney of Oakley, IL; and grand-puppy Zoey.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, ex husband Marvin "Eddie" Napier, brother William Siron and sister Constance Nickey.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation.

