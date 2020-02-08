Naomi Edwards Buck Davis

Naomi was a loyal and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her gentle, loving spirit and keen sense of humor drew everyone to her as she welcomed all into her heart and home. A true lady, her signature style and grace were present in everything she did. Laughter, wonderful food, and music were key elements of the many family holidays and celebrations she hosted during her lifetime. Naomi was our anchor and our spiritual guide.

Surviving are her children, Barbara Buck Unser of Creve Coeur, MO; W. Michael Buck (Andy) of Alexandria, VA; and Geoffrey E. Buck (Debra) of Indianapolis, IN; son-in-law L. Edward Bryant of Evanston, IL; and honorary son Ray Biegun of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Laura Ugolini (Greg) of Gurnee, IL; Diane Childress (Sidney) of Nags Head, NC; Emily Bryant of Evanston, IL; C. Drew Unser of Los Angeles, CA; Zack Buck of Knoxville, TN; and Ben Buck of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren Sydney Childress, Audrey and Lucy Buck, and Miles Bryant.