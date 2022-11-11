April 7, 1998 - Nov. 8, 2022

RIVERTON — Nathan James Balding, 24, of Riverton, died at 10:32 a.m., November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 7, 1998, in Decatur, to Joseph D. and Denise Ozier Balding.

Survivors include his mother, Denise (Darren) Farley of Rochester; father, Joseph (Suzanne) Balding of Springfield; one brother, Ryan L. (Stephanie) Balding of Ohio; one sister, Livia M. Ortiz of Springfield; grandparents: Dennis and Judy Ozier of Sullivan and Marcia White of Decatur; aunts and uncles: Don and Kris Ozier, Deb Ozier and Dave and Willie Ozier; several cousins; Godfather, Jim Wilber and Godmother, Vilma Yonnone.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Balding; great-grandparents: Lloyd and Reba Ozier and Fred and Helen Ruehrup; great-aunts and uncles: Patricia Wilber, David and Linda Sparks and Stewart Ozier.

Nathan was a US Army veteran, serving since 2019. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, hiking in the woods looking for deer antlers. He loved serving with his fox troop in Germany and was known for making voice impressions.

Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Charliam Renner officiating. Military honors will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://thefallenoutdoors.org/illinois/ or bc22vsa.com.

Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.