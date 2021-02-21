DECATUR - Nathaniel Hines, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021, at Moweaqua Nursing Home. He was born in Decatur, IL. to Nobie (Hempsted) Hines and Sylvester Hines. He married Ella Jean (Kirk) Hines and they had two children: Nate Jr., and Daniel. Nate Sr. was a member of the John C. Ellis Lodge, No. 17, in Decatur for over 30 years and had risen to a 33rd degree Mason, the most distinguished and highest obtainable level.

Mason Rites, (Mason members only please), will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30pm at Walker Funeral Home, 566 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523. The wake will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 530 W. Mound Rd., Decatur, IL 62526 on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:00am – 11:00am, immediately followed by the Homegoing celebration.

In lieu of flowers, plants can be sent to the funeral home.