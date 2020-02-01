Natica Paulina Hunt

She was born in April 1925, La Rose, Illinois, the second daughter of O.D. and Bernice (Younger) Alcorn. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Dale Alcorn, and sister Margaret Sanders. She was married to Ross Hunt for 59 years. He passed away in 2005. She is survived by sons Jefferson (Patrice) Hunt and Thomas Ross Hunt (friend Laurie Lovell) both of Decatur, Illinois, and daughter Suzanne (Michael) Bandy of Ramsey Illinois. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Thomas Shane Hunt (Jill) of Hampshire, Illinois, Heidi Doherty of Houston, Texas, Mikaela (Marcus) Thorpe of Columbus, Ohio, Kristina (Michael) Nicholas of Chicago, Lauren (Michael) Donofrio of Roswell, Georgia, Leigh Bandy-Ramirez (Mario) of New Orleans, and Drew Bandy (Fielding) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and 10 great-grandchildren.