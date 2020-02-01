ARCOLA -- Natica Paulina Hunt passed away on January 28, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center in Mattoon, Illinois, after complications from surgery.
She was born in April 1925, La Rose, Illinois, the second daughter of O.D. and Bernice (Younger) Alcorn. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Dale Alcorn, and sister Margaret Sanders. She was married to Ross Hunt for 59 years. He passed away in 2005. She is survived by sons Jefferson (Patrice) Hunt and Thomas Ross Hunt (friend Laurie Lovell) both of Decatur, Illinois, and daughter Suzanne (Michael) Bandy of Ramsey Illinois. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Thomas Shane Hunt (Jill) of Hampshire, Illinois, Heidi Doherty of Houston, Texas, Mikaela (Marcus) Thorpe of Columbus, Ohio, Kristina (Michael) Nicholas of Chicago, Lauren (Michael) Donofrio of Roswell, Georgia, Leigh Bandy-Ramirez (Mario) of New Orleans, and Drew Bandy (Fielding) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Following high school graduation she entered into training for the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps during the years of WWII. Later she worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant in the Mattoon and Tuscola (Jarman) hospitals and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon Illinois. She was also a dedicated hardworking farm wife.
Memorials may be offered in her name to the Arcola Public Library, 407 E. Main St., Arcola, Illinois 61910 or Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundationontinuing Nurses Education Fund, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, Illinois, 61938 or Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, 1004 Health Center Drive, Mattoon,, Illinois 61938.
It has been said a legacy is not leaving something for people, its leaving something in people.
Private services at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield will be held at a later date. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com
