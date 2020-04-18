DECATUR -- Neal Edward Beveridge, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
Neal was born November 5, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, PA, the son of Raymond Edgar and Lois Ardera (Tinsley) Beveridge. Neal worked at PPG for 30 years retiring in June 2001. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, but was a very talented wood worker, avid motorcyclist, and champion archer. Neal married JoAnn Kreitler on February 14, 2001, in Decatur, IL.
Surviving is his wife JoAnn of Decatur; daughters: Stephanie (Nick) Gigliotti of AL, Stacey (Ryan) Harris of AZ, and Shelby Beveridge of Decatur; son, Joshua Scroggins of Decatur; grandchildren: Penelope, Nico, Vincent, and Paisley Rose; beloved bonus children: Danell and Kenny Buckallew of Decatur and Thomas and Becca Dunn of Decatur; brother, Barry (Debbie) Beveridge of PA; sister, Jacqueline Nalevanko of PA; beloved in-laws: John and Judy Kreitler of Decatur; nieces: Amy (Lance) Shirey of PA and Ashley (Mike) Himler of PA; nephew, Jeff Beveridge of PA; other relatives and many cherished friends.
A private visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for the near future. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
