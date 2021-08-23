MAROA — Neil E. Cunningham, 88, of Maroa, passed away August 21, 2021.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Blue Mound. Memorials in Neil's honor may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Neil was born December 5, 1932 in Bearsdale, the son of John and Maude (Damery) Cunningham. He married Erma Barley on July 16, 1955 in Louisville, KY. Neil proudly served our country in the US Army. After his service, he farmed in the Forsyth and Maroa area. He was a shutterbug and loved photography. Neil was a member of the Macon County Farm Bureau and American Legion Post 660 in Maroa.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Erma; children: Brian (Yvonne) Cunningham of Maroa, Scott (Donna) Cunningham of Elkhart, and Lisa Keysear of Maroa; grandchildren: Angela (Nathan) Sloan and Thayne Herye; great-grandchildren, Harper and Delaney; sister-in-law: Rita Barley; brothers-in-law: Junior Barley, Randall Barley and Donnie Barley.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents; son: Jerry Cunningham; son-in-law: Rick Keysear; brothers: Kenneth and Merle Cunningham; sister: Elizabeth Bowers; nephews: David and Larry Cunningham; mother-in-law: Georgia Barley.

