DECATUR — Neil George Bergbower, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Neil's honor may be made to DMH Hospice.
Neil was born in Newton, IL, on February 23, 1924, the youngest of the seven children of Edward and Katherine Bergbower.
Neil was a proud Veteran having served in the Coast Guard during World War II. His working career included the Decatur Signal Depot, his own Neil's Dairy Lane and retired as warehouse manager for ARA Services. Neil was an exceptional athlete playing on three State Softball Championship teams sponsored by the Moose Lodge and Tom's Bar and Grill.
He is survived by nephews: Jay Mayberry and wife Trease of Decatur, Paul Fast and wife Tammy, and Joe Fast and wife Debbie, both of Kentucky, Terry Fast and wife Jennifer of Florida, David Leschewski of Florida, Michael Bergbower of North Carolina, Greg Bergbower of Texas, and nieces Cathy Knapper and husband Terry of Kentucky, Debra Grunwold of Arizona. And special cousins Charles Younger and Sandy Park and husband Dave.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65-years, Alta Jean. In addition to his wife, Alta Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Joseph, Paul, Carl, Harold; and sisters: Francis and Helen.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
