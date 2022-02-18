MOWEAQUA — Neil Leon Damery, 89 of Moweaqua, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

Neil was born January 23, 1933 in rural Macon County, the son of Lloyd and Thema (Jacobs) Damery. Neil lived and farmed in Central Illinois his entire life, growing crops, livestock and relationships. Neil enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and people. He also had a special connection and appreciation for the land and the farm.

A proud veteran, he served his county in the Army during the Korean War. Neil was a member of the American Legion and the Blue Mound United Methodist Church. Neil married Rose O'Brien on June 14, 1958.

Neil is survived by his wife Rose; sons: Brian (Mindy) Damery and Brad (Rita) Damery. Grandchildren: Taylor Damery, Jesse Damery, and Hayden (Allyson) Damery, Shauna Plants, Lex Jack and Wyatt Jack. Great-granddaughter, Gracie Plants.

Neil also had many other "children" as he loved mentoring and sharing stories with others, always making time to listen when it mattered most. He was a proud father and grandfather.

Services to celebrate Neil's life will be 12:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. Private family burial will be in Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Meridian Ag Foundation.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.