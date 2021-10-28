LINCOLN — Nelda J. Christenberry, 94, of Hillsboro, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Montgomery County Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Christenberry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski.

Nelda Jeanne Lading was born on December 31, 1926, in Strasburg, IL, the daughter of Elmer Martin and Martha M. Bullerman Lading. She was united in marriage to Willis J. Christenberry on July 6, 1946, in Assumption, IL. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1999, in Assumption.

She is survived by one son, T.J. (Alice) Christenberry of Litchfield; one daughter, Nellie J. (Tom) Tillman of Lincoln; and two grandchildren: Dana (Joseph) Zydlo and Matthew (Jenna) Tillman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Stanley M. Lading; and one sister, Nina M. Kincaid.

Nelda graduated from the Moweaqua High School. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.