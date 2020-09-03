× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Nelle Mitchell Droll, 95, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Villa Clara Senior Health Center. Per our mother's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Mom was born on June 19, 1925 in Thompkinsville, Kentucky to Bronner McPherson and Ida Rhoton. Mom had six siblings: JB and Louise McPherson; Virginia and Melvin Hinthorn; Jerry McPherson; Georgia and Bill Rothe; Mary Jo and Charlie Carter; Harry and Ann McPherson.

Mom married Asa Droll in November 1944. He preceded mom in death on June 11, 1989. Mom is survived by children: Michael and Dr. Belinda Droll of Long Creek, Illinois; Mary Larck of Decatur, Illinois. Grandchildren: Troy Larck, Sean Droll, and Dr. Brock (Dr. Rebecca) Droll. Great grandchildren: Joshua and Matthew Larck and Bianca and Braxton Droll. Also Grand Pooch Pookie and Grand Parrot Crackers.

Nelle was a devoted, loving mother, friend, grammy. When her grandchildren Sean and Brock were younger, she joined the family on its vacations to places such as Walt Disney World Orlando and Daytona Beach, Florida as well as Las Vegas. She was great fun, always ready to lend a hand or join in a swim. She was a very talented seamstress and worked at Fields & Williams Apparel for years. Before retiring, she worked at Cub's.

We will always remember her as a gift of love, a person who gave so much to those fortunate enough to know her. While we miss her, we also know she was, as she said often, "ready to go home" to be with God. Our angel....