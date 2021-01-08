 Skip to main content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Nellie M. Templin, 93, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Private family inurnment will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur. Memorials may be given in Nellie's name to St. John's Episcopal Church. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Nellie was born September 25, 1927 in Peoria, IL, daughter of Howell and Blake (Griffin) Snyder. She married Louis John Templin December 29, 1947; he preceded her in death February 28, 2000. She later married Arthur Walter Templin April 2, 2005; he preceded her in death July 7, 2019.

Nellie was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur. She graduated from Millikin University in 1974, University of Illinois with a Master's degree in 1978, and was a member of ADK Sorority. Nellie was a reading teacher with Decatur Public School District #61, at Garfield Elementary School.

She is survived by her sons: Thomas Paul (Kim) Templin of Colorado Springs, CO, Kenneth John (Judy) Templin of Bloomington, IL, and Roger M. (Jennifer) of Leawood, KS; daughter: Mary Lou (Roy) Fredericks of Portland, OR; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Louis; second husband, Arthur; sister, Mary Ann Hofreiter; and brother, Donald Snyder.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

