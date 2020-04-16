× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PULASKI — Nellie Randolph Leimbach, 104, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, died on April 16 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Nellie Elizabeth was born April 12, 1916 in rural Beason, Illinois. Her parents were Laura Belle Hunt and Roy Jehu Randolph. She was next to the youngest of seven brothers.

Nellie attended Bowles rural school and Beason High School where she graduated in 1933. She earned her teaching certificate at Illinois State University, Normal and taught for 25 years. She taught in rural schools in Logan and DeWitt counties, Marseilles City Schools in LaSalle County, and Cornland and Chestnut Elementary Schools.

On July 17, 1938, she married Clifford Louis Leimbach of Chestnut. She and Clifford lived in Chestnut until 1972 when they moved to Mt. Pulaski. In 1984 Nellie and Clifford purchased a winter home in Ft. Myers, Florida and spent the winter months there. They were married 67 years before Clifford passed in 2005.