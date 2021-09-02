Nicholas Blake Collins

BETHANY — Nicholas "Nick" B. Collins, age 42 of Roach, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Nick was born September 30, 1978, in Decatur, Illinois the son of Charles and Janna (Mohler) Collins.

Nick was united in marriage on March 31, 2007 to Shera Holman in Roach, Missouri. They shared 14 years together prior to his passing.

Nick graduated Bethany High School in 1996 and St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 2002.

Nick worked as a pharmacist at Walmart Pharmacy for over 19 years. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Nick also liked to do woodworking. Nick loved spending time with his family. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Nick is survived by is wife Shera Collins; sons: Marcus Martin of Camdenton, Missouri and Braden Collins of Roach, Missouri; daughters: Mary Martin (Robertson) of Greenville, North Carolina, Charity Martin of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Amelia Martin of Roach, Missouri; grandchildren: Emery and Vivian; his parents Charles and Janna Collins of Bethany, Illinois; brother Corey Collins (Jessica) of Bethany Illinois; niece Avery Collins; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. He will be in our hearts forever.