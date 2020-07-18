DECATUR — Nicholas J. Neiers, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:05 PM on July 15, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center with his wife at his side.
He was born on September 30, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, to Nicholas and Elizabeth Neiers. He married Carol Warnement of Toledo, OH, on July 20, 1957. Surviving are his wife, Carol, his brother Paul Neiers (wife Marilyn), his sister Mary Noonan, and his seven children: Nick Neiers, Jr (wife Flor), David Neiers (wife Dara), Cathy Suttles (husband Darrell), Steve Neiers (wife Molly), Lynne Neiers, Mary Ann Neiers and John Neiers (wife Deanna). Additionally, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Nick proudly served in the US Army from 1951-54, and was a Colonel, ret., in the US Army Reserve. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, BA in 1958 and JD in 1960. He practiced law as a partner at Samuel, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson and Sly, until he retired. He served on numerous legal committees, school councils, parish councils and charity organizations throughout his life.
His passion for law was only surpassed by his faith, his vocations as a husband and as a father, and his love of Notre Dame football. He set the example of what a loving and devoted husband looks like and was the ultimate Dad. Nick had a keen card sense, a dry sense of humor, and could do three crossword puzzles at a time—in pen. He always fiercely defended his family (except for speeding tickets) and faith (always).
In deference to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church on July 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family School and St Teresa High School.
The family would like to thank the staff at Imboden Creek Living Center for their loving care of Nick and his family. They are truly amazing people.
The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St, Decatur, IL with Nick's funeral arrangements.
Please visit www.moranandgoebel.com to view his obituary, and share memories and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.