DECATUR — Nicholas J. Neiers, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:05 PM on July 15, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center with his wife at his side.

He was born on September 30, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, to Nicholas and Elizabeth Neiers. He married Carol Warnement of Toledo, OH, on July 20, 1957. Surviving are his wife, Carol, his brother Paul Neiers (wife Marilyn), his sister Mary Noonan, and his seven children: Nick Neiers, Jr (wife Flor), David Neiers (wife Dara), Cathy Suttles (husband Darrell), Steve Neiers (wife Molly), Lynne Neiers, Mary Ann Neiers and John Neiers (wife Deanna). Additionally, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Nick proudly served in the US Army from 1951-54, and was a Colonel, ret., in the US Army Reserve. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, BA in 1958 and JD in 1960. He practiced law as a partner at Samuel, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson and Sly, until he retired. He served on numerous legal committees, school councils, parish councils and charity organizations throughout his life.