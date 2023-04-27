Dec. 9, 1991 - April 24, 2023

MUNCIE, Indiana — Nicholas Lee Turner, 31, of Muncie, IN, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

A service to honor and celebrate Nicholas' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Nicholas will be laid to rest in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown.

Nicholas was born on December 9, 1991, in Decatur, IL, the son of Jimmy L. and Terri M. (Thompson) Turner. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He worked as a software tester for Progress Rail, Inc. Nicholas enjoyed poker, fast cars, online gaming, magic card games and computers. Nicholas had the biggest smile, loudest laugh and was big and cuddly.

Nicholas is survived by his parents, Jimmy L. and Terri M. Turner of Dawson, IL; brother, Douglas Turner of Yorkville, IL; maternal grandparents, Billie and Roberta Brown of Chatham, IL; uncle, Doyle (Larrie) Turner of Mt. Zion, IL; aunts, Linda Spyres of California, and Diana Lewis of Louisiana; niece, Yeva; several cousins, friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Alvinetta Turner.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.