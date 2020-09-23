× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA — Nicholas Miller, 22, left this world Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born Nov. 24, 1997 in Decatur, IL, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes School until his family moved to Geneva, IL in 2011. He graduated from Geneva Community High School and went on to attend University of Illinois and DePaul University.

A loving son and brother, Nick loved to travel and experience new things. He is remembered for his strong sense of family, sharp mind, dry sense of humor, compassion for others and easy going demeanor.

Nick is survived by his parents, Jim and Lisa Miller and brother, Brandt, all of Geneva, IL; grandparents: Dave and Linda England of Mt Zion; aunts and uncles: Jon and Tracy England of Decatur, Bruce Miller of St. Louis, Patty and Matt Espe of Akron, OH, Joe and Heidi Miller of Chicago; and cousins: Marisa and TK Espe, Celeste, Gillian and Aidan Miller.

Nick was preceded in death by grandparents, Chuck and Ann Miller of Decatur.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends