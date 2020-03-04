DECATUR — Nicholas Thomas Kite, 25, was called home to be with his beloved Grandmother on March 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm. Services are incomplete at this time. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas was a beacon of light to everyone he met.

He is survived by his mother, Candy Walsh; “step dad” Chase Wendell; father, Steven Kite; brother, Zachary J. Kite; grandfather, Kenneth Crandall; great aunt, Jean Pryzbyla; and many other friends he considered family.

Nicholas was preceded by his Uncle John Plummer, and his favorite person in the world, his grandma, JoAnne Crandall.

Nicholas will be missed by many.

