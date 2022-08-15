May 10, 1990 - Aug. 11, 2022

PEORIA — Nichole C. Rohdemann, 32, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in her home.

Nichole was born May 10, 1990 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Kirk and Brenda Rohdemann and Crystal Hicks.

She worked in logistics with Kress Corporation. Nichole enjoyed fishing, playing basketball, and was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Seattle Seahawks.

Nichole is survived by her parents Kirk and Brenda Rohdemann and Crystal Hicks; brothers: Brandon Miller, Tilur Miller, Billy Brunk, and Austin Miller; nephews: James Katcher, Zakkery Howell, Liam Miller, and Noah Miller; her fur baby Bama; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Nichole was preceded in death by her grandparents, sisters Brittany Brunk and Devun Rohdemann, and nephew Braxton Miller.

Memorial services to Celebrate Nichole's Life will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.