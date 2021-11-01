DECATUR — Nicky R. Neeves, age 64, died October 23, 2021, at Ignite Medical Resort in Kansas City, MO.

Nicky was born and raised in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Larry N. Neeves and Margaret J. Neeves. He married Brenda Kay York on May 21, 1977.

Nicky worked for the Champaign County Sheriffs Department as a deputy sheriff. He retired in June 2013.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda; daughters: Kathryn Neeves and Samantha Hutchison (Jon); one grandson, Jon; sister, Debbie Travis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A family memorial service will be held in the spring.