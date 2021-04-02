DECATUR - Nikola Ann Rambo, 71, of Decatur, passed away on March 31, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Nikola was born on August 24, 1949 in Decatur, the daughter of Earl and Juanita Enoch Johnson. She married Claude "John" Rambo, Jr. on August 17, 1968 at Boiling Springs Church of God. Claude survives. Nikola is also survived by her son, Claude, III of Decatur; her beloved dogs: Rocky and Sadie Sue; brother: Earl Johnson of Taylorville, IL; brothers-in-law: Tony Hill and William Cole; sisters-in-law: Judy Bricker and Dana Stull; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Nikola was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Frances May Dunn and Marilyn Kay Hill.

Nikola was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She also loved dogs.

Graveside services to celebrate Nikola's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. A private family visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Care Center of Decatur or American Diabetes Association.

The family requests casual attire. The family of Nikola Rambo has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.