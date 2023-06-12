April 1, 1933 - June 7, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Nina Maria Kays, nee McClung, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on June 7, 2023, age 90.

She was born in 1933, in Nicholas County, WV, the daughter of John and Hattie McClung. She married James E. Kays on November 20, 1954. Nina was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She was a well-known and loved member of the community, having worked at the Mt. Zion Post Office for many years. Her greatest joy came from hosting family gatherings, surrounded by those she loved.

Surviving, her husband, James Kays of Mt. Zion; and her children: Randy Kays (Paula) of Pensacola, FL, Karen Statzer (Shawn) of Kirkwood, MO; grandchildren: Justin Kays (Melissa), Nicholas Statzer (Michelle), Alexander Kays (Erica), Jeremy Kays (Carla), Victoria Kays and Gabrielle Statzer; and five great-grandchildren; brothers: James of Leivasy, WV, and Gene (Lou Ann) of Powhatan, VA.

Preceding her in death was her dear son, William.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Mt. Zion, IL, 62549. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nina may be directed to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W Main St., Mt. Zion, IL, 62549.