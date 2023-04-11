SACRAMENTO, California — Nitell (Jackson) Starks, born March 18, 1932, in Decatur, IL, departed this life on April 2, 2023, in Sacramento, CA, surrounded in love with her family.

Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Samuel Starks Jr., her parents: Reverend T.J. and Shirley D. Jackson; siblings: John Plumer Jackson, Alice Yvonne Jackson, Pearlie Ann Jackson, and Shirley Ann Jackson.

Survived by her four sons: Jeffrey Robert Robinson (Karen), Richard Jack Starks (Juanda), Samuel Starks III (Char), and Thomas Joseph Starks; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Clemmie Webster, Dorothy Jarrett, Laudell Jackson, Priscilla Kirk, Preston Jackson, Rev. T.J. Jackson, Jr., and Treva Wright; and a host other family, friends and neighbors.

After settling in Sacramento, Nitell worked as a teacher assistant for the Sacramento Unified School District where she retired after 35 years of service. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She put her faith into practice by being the surrogate mother and grandmother to all who knew and loved her. Momma Starks knew no strangers.

Homegoing services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Church of Sacramento; with Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for family and friends in Decatur, at a later date. Notification will be forthcoming.