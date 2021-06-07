ARTHUR — Noel Charles Dicks of Arthur died peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2021. Noel was born September 27, 1929 in Broadlands, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Mary Logan Dicks. Noel graduated from the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in 1952 and served the United States Army during the Korean War as a pharmacist at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio.

In 1957 Noel married the love of his life, Iris Jeanne Lape of St. Peter, Illinois. They lived briefly in Decatur until he purchased Grantham Drug Store in Arthur in 1960 and changed the name to Dicks Pharmacy. He remained the sole proprietor until his retirement in 1995.

Noel committed his life to the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite beginning in 1955 at the Arthur Lodge No. 825, having received his degrees there. He held many offices in the organization and ultimately rose to the office of Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Illinois in 2005 and re-elected in 2006. He held many offices in the Danville Valley Scottish Rite as well.

Noel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iris; his sons: Bruce (Maggie) and Mark; granddaughters: Emily, and Michelle (Wesley) of Nashville, TN; grandsons: Sam (Maria) of Cincinnati, OH and Jack of Big Lake, Minnesota; his sister in law Janece Dicks of Arthur; brother in law and sister in law: Dr. Keith and Dr. Phyllis Lape of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. Noel was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary, brothers Wallace and Darrell Dicks and sister in law Joan Dicks.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Arthur United Methodist Church 128 E. Illinois St. from 2:00-4:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service to follow at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church with internment to follow at Arthur Cemetery. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Noel's name to Arthur United Methodist Church or Arthur Masonic Lodge No. 825.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.