DENVER, Colorado — Noelle Lyn Daghe, age 55 of Denver, CO, died from colon cancer on September 16, 2021.

She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Janice Daghe; brother, Trevor (Shandee) Daghe; sister, Darria Daghe Nelson; nephew, Jackson Daghe; nieces: Colby Daghe, Randi Dunn, Darian (Christopher) Lampley; several great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog George Michael.

Noelle grew up in Decatur, IL. She was a talented athlete, competing in basketball and golf. She excelled in academics, and received a full academic scholarship to the University of Kentucky. She played four years of collegiate golf while at the university (Academic All-American in 1985, 1986 and 1988), and continued to compete in golf playing professionally from 1989-97.

In 2000, Noelle moved to Colorado and shifted gears and began management training for a career in banking. She earned her graduate degree in banking from the University of Washington Pacific Coast Banking School; and went on to reach executive levels at Bank of the West and CoBank.

Noelle was a firm believer in balancing work and life. Her hobbies and passions included anything outdoors, but her favorite activity was hiking with her dog. She enjoyed the simple pleasures, sharing amazing dinners and playing card games with family and friends. She believed in supporting small businesses, giving to those less fortunate, and helping animals find forever homes.

Funeral service, celebration of life and donation details can be found at: https://www.horancares.com/obituary/Noelle-Daghe.