DECATUR — Nola Kay Robinson, 81, of Decatur, passed away at 3:45 a.m., March 5, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, March 11, 2021 in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, Thursday morning. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nola was born December 14, 1939, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Earl and Alta (Duff) Simmons. She married Marion F. "Red" Robinson on July 21, 1956 in Covington, IN. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church and the Sam's Prairielander's Camping Club. Nola also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, her bridge club, and Cat Retiree's Club.