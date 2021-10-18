O'FALLON, Missouri — Norma Eileen Carter, 92, of O'Fallon, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 3:40 A.M. in her residence.

Norma was born on May 30, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harry A. Bledsoe and Jeanette M. (Simpson) Bledsoe. She married Kenneth A. Carter on October 6, 1957 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013.

She worked at Sunshine Dairy in the office for many years. Norma attended Cherry Hills Church in Springfield, IL and then later attended Harvester Christian Church in St. Charles, MO. She loved to go bowling and was on a bowling team, she also enjoyed card making, arts and crafts, and liked to read.

Surviving are her daughters: Nancy J. Richard-Spray and husband Pete of Cascade, Iowa; Betty Ann Hayes and husband Harold of Grove City, Ohio; Janet M. Cravens and husband Harold of Decatur, IL; Lisa G. Anderson and husband Joe of O'Fallon, MO; sons: William "Bill" Van Carter and Kenneth A. Carter, Jr. both of Decatur, IL; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Graveside services will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL following the service.

