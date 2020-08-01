× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOWEAQUA - Norma “Faye” Cutler, 89, of Moweaqua, died July 30, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in First Christian Church of Moweaqua, with a visitation one hour prior to service time. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Louis, MO or Little Galilee Christian Assembly, Clinton, IL.

Faye was born August 11, 1930 in Macon, IL, the daughter of Creo and Edith (Landers) Talley. She married William D. Cutler on December 24, 1953 in Moweaqua. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2017.

Surviving is her son, Scott Cutler of Villa Ridge, MO; daughters: Cheryl (Tim) Wooters, Sheila (Brad) Kerby, Shirley (Jeff) Cole, all of Moweaqua, IL and Carol (Scott) Jones of Macon, IL; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Carroll of Moweaqua, IL.Preceding her in death is her husband, parents and brothers, Earl Talley, Gale Talley and Dale Talley.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

