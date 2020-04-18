DECATUR -- Norma G. Brooks, 94, of Decatur passed away April 15, 2020 at DMH.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, private burial will take place in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
Norma was born August 3, 1925 in Cerro Gordo, IL, the daughter of Earl and Bessie Ann Wood. She married Pledger Lincoln Hensley who preceded her in death. She later married Ronnie Brooks who also preceded her in death.
Norma worked in housekeeping in the hotel industry. She also loved doing puzzles.
She is survived by her children Albert Hensley and wife Shirley, Jackie Bundy and husband Benny, and Cheryl McCurdy, all of Decatur, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, two daughters, Debi Slomski and Kathy Derbort, 5 brothers, and one grand-daughter Kacey Derbort.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
