SULLIVAN — Norma H. Dolan, 96, of Sullivan, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Sunday February 26, 2023, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Sullivan First Christian Church, Sullivan, with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie Sullivan Fair or to the Sullivan First Christian Church. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.
