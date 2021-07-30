DECATUR – Norma (Hudson) Lockmiller, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, passed away on July 28, 2021.

Services to celebrate Norma's life will be held at a private family graveside funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter.

Norma was born on April 25, 1929, the daughter of William and Inez Hudson and grew up in Decatur. She graduated from Decatur High School and attended Millikin University. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard, on July 10, 1949 and they spent 63 years together, up until his passing.

Norma spent her life as a devoted wife and mother, which was always her life's goal and purpose. She had five children - four sons and a daughter. She was incredibly proud of her family and cherished them more than anything. She was known to play piano, was an avid reader and enjoyed the game of bridge. She was a teaching assistant and loved working with kids. She also loved dogs, especially terriers, and was the best at training them.

Norma has many loved ones she is leaving behind, her sons: Rick (Lisa) of Fair Oaks, CA, Mark (Cindy) of Mt. Zion, IL, John (Nancy) of Champaign, IL and Paul (Judy) of Fairfield, CT; sister-in-law Sandy (Bart) Cole of Larkspur, CO ; brother-in-law David Lockmiller of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren: Tess (Eric) Miller, Amy (Eddie) Rivera, Sarah Lockmiller (George Rix), Emily, Andrew, Emma, Annie and Lucy Lockmiller, Dreu (Carly) Larson, Dylan (Gwen) Holeman, Dorie (Ben) Ellegood, great-grandchildren: Isla, Silas, Noah, Mira, Tryston, Taylor, Tyler, Abel, Peyton and Norah; and many nephews and nieces.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents William and Inez Hudson, her husband Richard, her beloved daughter Jennifer, and two brothers and one sister.

Norma was a woman of remarkable and admirable strength and love. She had incredible wit and a great sense of humor and will forever be missed and dearly loved.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.