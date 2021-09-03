OREANA — Norma Irene Creamer, 95, of Oreana, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in her home.

She was born January 14, 1926 in Pana, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Buttgereit) Kronshagen. She married Joseph Creamer on November 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1997.

Norma loved reading, poetry, all things nature, especially flowers, listening to the birds in her back yard, and above all else, her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her eleven children: Carol (James) Qualls, Kathleen Rewerts, Joseph Michael Creamer, Elizabeth Creamer, Norma Elaine Kapper, Marianne (David) Harshbarger, Jennifer (Scott) Clendenen, Deanna Creamer, Julia (Dirk) Buhlig, Robert (Lori) Creamer, and Shelley (Raymond) Hoffman; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Doris Pinkston, Carol (Homer Butch") Walden, and Henrietta Marley.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-laws, Gary Rewerts and Kevin Kapper, one brother and four sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Moran & Goebel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials in Norma's name may be made to the Carnegie-Schuyler Library in Pana or United In Faith Church, Pana.

