July 27, 1940 - Jan. 16, 2023

RAMSEY — Norma J. Luttrell, 82, of Ramsey, IL, formerly of Oakley, IL, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, in Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Vandalia, IL.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Norma was born on July 27, 1940, in Pekin, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Mable (King) Norman. She married Thomas Hayden Luttrell on December 24, 1961, and they were married for over 60 years. Norma worked as a homemaker, raising their five children.

Norma is survived by her five children: Thomas W. Luttrell and wife, Samantha of Ramsey, IL, Jeffery Luttrell and wife, Crystal of Ramsey, IL, Heather Luttrell of Shelbyville, IL, Renee Gunn of Hammond, IL, and Kenny Luttrell and wife, Rochelle of La Place, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Tom on September 9, 2022.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.