SULLIVAN - Norma J. Miller, 83, of Sullivan, passed away at 4:09 p.m. Sunday August 1, 2021 in Mason Point, Sullivan.

Private family graveside services will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to Macon County Humane Society. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Norma was born December 11, 1937 in Marshall, Illinois, the daughter of Chelsea and Kathryn Cutright Liffick. She had worked for the Macon County Treasurer, had worked at the Woodland Nursing Home in Mt. Zion and enjoyed working at the Mt. Zion Custard Stand. She married Dwight A. Miller on March 3, 1957 in Grandview, Illinois.

Surviving are her husband, Dwight of Sullivan; children: Katrina (Mike ) Nobbe of Vandalia, Steve Miller of Oakville, Washington, Beatrice J. (Timothy) Walmsley of Oakley, Cindy Miller of Cisne and Karen Sue Miller of Conifer, Colorado; stepdaughter, Marilyn Miller of Panama Beach City, Florida; half sister Cathy (Brian) Trygg of Paris; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carroll Lee Liffick, sister Sharon Sue Sandoval, and her beloved fur baby Abby Sue.