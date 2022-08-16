Norma J. Swinford

DECATUR — Norma Jean (Beals) Swinford, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and loyal companion Missy.

Norma graduated from Decatur High School in 1950. Norma worked in retail at Sears & Roebuck for over 20 years, then became a stay-at-home mom. Norma enjoyed cooking, sewing, and all types of music. Norma married Eugene Edwin Swinford January 20, 1952, in Decatur. They celebrated 70 years and seven months of marriage in 2022.

Norma is survived by her husband, Eugene; daughter, Karen Davis; grandchildren: Matthew Davis and Patrick Davis; nieces/nephew: Susan Jones (Larry), Cathy Mekus (Dave), and Nancy Quimby (Joe) and Bob Beals (Robin). Norma is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents Hesper and Bryan Beals; in-laws, Ruby and Lester Swinford; brother, Robert J. Beals (Lois); and sister, Helen Ditty (Bill).

Funeral will be on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Graceland-Fairlawn at 1:00 PM with burial following the service. Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Graceland-Fairlawn.

Memorials may be given to Dream Catchers of Macon County Special Olympics in Norma's honor.