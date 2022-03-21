March 12, 1929 - March 18, 2022

DECATUR - Norma Jean Allison, 93 of Decatur, IL formerly of Taylorville passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:29 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL. She was born on March 12, 1929 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Samuel Lawrence and Etta (Freese) Ellinger. She married George Sams on April 16, 1948 in the First Baptist Church in Taylorville and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1984. She then married Harold Allison on July 29, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. Norma worked at the Christian County Court House, St. Vincent's Memorial Hospital and McDonalds in Taylorville. She loved to make stained glass and she loved to play the gambling machines.

She is survived by her husband Harold Allison of Decatur, IL; daughter Jenneth (Phil) Doyle of Macon, IL; sons: George A. Sams of Taylorville, IL, Donald (Patty) Sams of Taylorville, IL, Mark (Cindy) Sams of Taylorville, IL; step-son Gary (Gloria) Allison of Decatur, IL; eleven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters: JoAnn McCormick of Taylorville, IL, Peggy (Lester) Fabicheski of Taylorville, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, daughters: Carole McMillon, and Tenneal Lunsford, step-daughter Carol Finley, great-granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Sams, brothers: Lawrence, Robert and Donald Ellinger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville.

Memorials may be made to VFW Post #4495, 515 N. West Ave., Taylorville, IL 62568.

The family would like to give special thanks to Terry for Taking Such good care of our mother.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

