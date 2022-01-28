DUNEDIN, Florida — Norma Jean Black, 96, of Dunedin, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away January 26, 2022, in Bayfront Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Norma's memory to individual's choice of charity. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Norma was born April 18, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Ira and Iva (Clark) Goodrich. She worked as a bookkeeper at Black Brothers Auto Wrecking and for another business in Scottsdale, AZ. She married Mildrehn "Major" Black in 1943. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Surviving is her son, Larry Black of Okeechobee, FL; daughter, Linda L. Maston (Russell) of Clearwater, FL; daughter, Pam Crisman (Jerry) of Homosassa, FL; son, Rick Black of Dunedin, FL; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers: Dale and Milton Goodrich.