DECATUR — Norma Jean Coulter, 88, passed away on January 18, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Norma was born to Virgil Bear and Evelyn Cloney Bear on February 19, 1933, in Decatur, IL. Norma spent her life as a giving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and aunt. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She loved the Lord and was a woman of prayer. She was a telephone operator for ten years in downtown Decatur. When her son, Michael, was young, she served as the den mother of his Cub Scout Troop. Every summer, her grandsons looked forward to spending vacation with her - she and her mother, Evelyn, often treated them to a day at the video game arcade or feeding ducks at Nelson Park, followed by lunch at Krekel's or Hardee's.

Norma was an avid reader, especially of history and biographies. Her interest in those topics inspired many years of research into her own family's genealogy. She was known for her love of poetry and wrote poems to commemorate the special events in the life of her family. She loved to sing and play her piano. She was also a talented card player - she could beat anybody at canasta.

Norma is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maxine Coulter; grandsons: Michael Coulter Jr., Jeremy Coulter and wife, Amanda; great-grandson, Justin Coulter; nephew, Brian McGill and wife, Janine; great-niece, Bailey; great-nephew, Liam.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews on her husband's side: Deb Pare; Cheryl Pappas and husband, Art; Vonna Mears; Randall Pare; Donna Nichol and husband Bob; Deb Wall and husband, Glen; Gregg Marshall and wife, Christine; Steve Marshall and wife, Amy; Brad Marshall and wife, Lavonne. Survived by her cousin, Harold Walker; cousin, Norma Jean Fisher; and by her friend and neighbor, Marilyn Drabing.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Bear and Evelyn Wilson; stepfather, Ralph McGhee; husband, Edgar Coulter; son, Michael Coulter Sr.; sister, Patsy Gist; and great-grandson, Benjamin Coulter.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Memorial Medical ER and 4th and 5th floors' care givers, and Fair Havens Senior Living care givers.

A graveside service will be held on January 29, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials to donor's choice.

