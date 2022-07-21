June 1, 1951 - July 20, 2022

NOKOMIS — Norma Jean (Dodson) Niemi, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home in Nokomis, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Norma was born June 1, 1951 in Hillsboro, IL, to parents Nova Edward and Gwendolyn Mae (Neisler) Dodson. She grew up in the Nokomis area and graduated from Nokomis High School in 1969. She married Carl Niemi on January 20, 1973, and they were married 49-and-a-half years. Norma ran a clothing, tanning, and video store for many years and later worked several jobs in the Nokomis and Hillsboro area. She always put her family first before making time for herself, especially for her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Gibson of Pana, IL.

Norma is survived by her husband, Carl of Nokomis; son, Shane Niemi and children: Brady and Lilly of Edwardsville; daughter, Shannon (Niemi) Hicks and children: Hunter and Maddie of Fredericksburg, VA; sisters: Joyce (Jerry) Stoddard of Quincy and Brenda Clavin of Nokomis; brother, Gary (Kathy) Dodson of Newton.

Per Norma's wishes cremation rites will be accorded with visitation at Stiehl Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with services to follow with Pastor Chris Prumm officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Cancer Association.

