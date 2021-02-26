DECATUR - Norma Jean Karloski, 91, of Decatur entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday afternoon, February 22, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Her funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 South Franklin Street Road in Decatur, Illinois, officiated by Pastor Brett Hinrichs, with visitation beginning one hour before the service. Visitation is also scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Norma was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 8, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Shepanski. After the family moved to Decatur, she attended Decatur High School where she participated in Future Business Leaders of America. Upon graduation in June of 1947, Norma started working for Rotz and Christner Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper/receptionist. She loved her job and enjoyed getting to know the other occupants of the old Standard Office Building (Millikin Court). Always looking for more challenging opportunities, she continued her education obtaining her Independent Insurance Agent license in 1980. When the owners retired, Norma bought the business, and continued providing exceptional insurance service to the Decatur community until her retirement in 2002. A respected leader, Norma also served as the President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Metro Decatur from 1995 – 1997.